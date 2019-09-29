Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research set a $35.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 6,879,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,767. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

