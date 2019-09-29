Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $8.02 Million in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 277,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of RealReal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,223. RealReal Inc has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

