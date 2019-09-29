Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 893,590 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,781,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,182,308,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,299,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $823,491,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $96,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

NBL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,694. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.