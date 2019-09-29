Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 6,142 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after acquiring an additional 446,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $538,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616,881 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 958,131 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,521,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $167,158,000 after acquiring an additional 501,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.04. 2,911,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,191. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.50, a P/E/G ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.