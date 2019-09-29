Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth about $243,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Integer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITGR traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,017. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Integer’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

