Wagerr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,096.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 205,635,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,255,824 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.