Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €50.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.46 ($49.37).

ETR HLE opened at €43.76 ($50.88) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a fifty-two week high of €52.45 ($60.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

