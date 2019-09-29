Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WASH. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $53.00 target price on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.19. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

