Washington Trust Bancorp to Issue — Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.67. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Compass Point set a $53.00 price target on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

