Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Short Interest Update

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

WSO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.53. 150,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $179.59.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,863,000 after acquiring an additional 92,622 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,456,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,214,000 after acquiring an additional 329,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 721,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

