Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of WVE opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

