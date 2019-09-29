Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on W. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a sell rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.59. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $112,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,038,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $29,327.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,386.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,584,000 after buying an additional 184,311 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after buying an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,638,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $272,369,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after buying an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

