WealthStone Inc. Purchases New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $5,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,000 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. 1,713,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

