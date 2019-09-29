WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Curt S. Culver purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,305.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $8,737,522.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 236,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,827,391.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.