Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 107,999 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107,999 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 9.0% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.82. 25,352,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,844,036. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $993.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

