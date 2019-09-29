Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,765 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Quanterix worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Quanterix by 5,803.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 3,159.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $258,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,223,415.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $108,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,272 shares of company stock worth $1,682,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $21.72. 277,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

