Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 7.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 25.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,979.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,556.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Finley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,941 shares of company stock worth $2,657,472. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 331,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $494.48 million, a P/E ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.02. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

