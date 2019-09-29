Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.43 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9,137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

BMRC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $569.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 31.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $222,976 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

