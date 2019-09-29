Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 245.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of NACCO Industries worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 477.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NC traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. 25,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $408.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.17.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

