Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,918 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 3.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

