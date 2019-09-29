Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,202 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,090,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,959,000 after buying an additional 198,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 215,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 15.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

In other news, SVP Song Min Lee acquired 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,349. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.