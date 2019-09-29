Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNEB. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 525.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2,820.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

