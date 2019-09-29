WeTrust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $139.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00189904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.01025868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088740 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

