White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,002,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,068.90. 27,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,729. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $832.88 and a 12 month high of $1,104.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,074.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,004.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total transaction of $1,086,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

