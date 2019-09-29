Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,351.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 714,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 665,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3,473.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 632,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 615,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth $2,205,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 646,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $835.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

