Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) were up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.51, approximately 2,486,302 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,719,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,190 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

