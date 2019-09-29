Worldcore (WRC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Worldcore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $88,894.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00189537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.01025759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

