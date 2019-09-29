Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Earns Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 393,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

