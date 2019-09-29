Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,081.25 ($14.13).

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

LON WPP traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 999.40 ($13.06). 2,115,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. WPP has a one year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,157.50 ($15.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 972.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 940.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

