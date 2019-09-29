WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Down to $10.44

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.44. WPX Energy shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 5,723,000 shares.

WPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.54.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.