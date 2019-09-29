WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 132,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $358,039.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,563.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,090.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock worth $6,157,398. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,307,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

