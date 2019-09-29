Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Wynn Resorts worth $39,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

