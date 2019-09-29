Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,255 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xcel Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 903,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,948,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $316,695.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,071.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,668. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

