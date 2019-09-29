Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the lowest is ($1.79). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.79) to ($6.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($5.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVS has been the subject of several research reports. Svb Leerink lowered Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 4,318,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,647. The stock has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.57. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director Thorlef Spickschen purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,576 shares in the company, valued at $270,684.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Blair purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and have sold 1,706 shares valued at $8,755. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

