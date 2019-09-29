Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Internap’s earnings. Internap posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $73.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

INAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark set a $8.00 price target on shares of Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of INAP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 133,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,958. Internap has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Internap in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Internap in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internap in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

