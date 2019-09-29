Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to report sales of $420.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.15 million. Advanced Disposal Services reported sales of $400.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ADSW remained flat at $$32.57 during trading hours on Thursday. 514,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.66. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

