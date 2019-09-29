Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.05 Million

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post $66.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.14 million to $67.62 million. Repligen reported sales of $49.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $265.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.74 million to $267.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $315.46 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $319.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. First Analysis lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. Repligen has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,899,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,287,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.