Zacks: Analysts Expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Tile Shop posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 378,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,542. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 35,014 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $80,882.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 180,014 shares of company stock valued at $446,832 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

