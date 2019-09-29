Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,332,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,305,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,335,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,770,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.73. 1,586,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

