Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Star Resources’ earnings. Golden Star Resources reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Star Resources.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSS. Desjardins downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ GSS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 578,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

