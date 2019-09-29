Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.74) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Verso reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 203.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.98. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.30 million. Verso had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of VRS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 202,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $429.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.96. Verso has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Verso by 1.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Verso by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 226,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verso by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Verso in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Verso in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

