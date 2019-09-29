Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to Announce $2.28 EPS

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.34. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,469,414 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,212. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.77. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $232.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

