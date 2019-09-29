Zacks: Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce sales of $8.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.48 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $8.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $31.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.60 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.63 billion to $34.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 69,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 913,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 568,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

