Zacks: Brokerages Set $105.00 Target Price for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $105.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 68 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11,091.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TARO traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $76.12. 47,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

