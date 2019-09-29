Zacks: First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. First Western Financial’s rating score has declined by 20% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Western Financial an industry rank of 167 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

MYFW stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 581,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 40,240 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.