Zacks Investment Management Buys New Position in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Endologix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Endologix during the second quarter valued at $91,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Endologix by 6.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endologix during the second quarter valued at $17,828,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endologix by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 674,103 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Endologix during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Endologix alerts:

Shares of Endologix stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,039. Endologix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 120.57% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Endologix Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.