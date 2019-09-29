Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 77,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioTime by 515.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioTime during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BioTime by 30.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in BioTime by 80.0% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,424,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $16,579.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX remained flat at $$0.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,479. BioTime, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTX shares. Raymond James started coverage on BioTime in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioTime in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

