Zacks Investment Research Lowers GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE AVAL opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

