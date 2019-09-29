Zacks Investment Research Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper is optimistic about new and expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson, while remaining bullish about the potential of MX5G offerings. It is introducing the industry’s first 400-gig product and is well positioned to gain incremental market share as cloud, service provider and enterprise customers aim to upgrade networks to support exponential growth in data traffic. Juniper is in the early stage of ramping up several products, such as Contrail Enterprise Multicloud and the SPC3 line cards for its high end SRX firewall. However, it faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Uncertain global macro environment and anticipation of potentially weak investment patterns among customers remain major headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,537.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,635,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,195,000 after purchasing an additional 328,049 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

