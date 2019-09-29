Zacks: IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given $1.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $1.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IVERIC bio an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $5,348,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $3,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ISEE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 24,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.18. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).
Further Reading: Support Level
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.